A migrant who escaped an ICE detention facility in Virginia has been recaptured, but three more who escaped with him remain on the loose, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Federal officials booked Jose Lovo-Bautista, 27, back into custody on Monday morning after he fled an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding center on Sunday afternoon, according to the Farmville Police Department.

Three other migrants who broke out of the ICE facility alongside Lovo-Bautista are still at large at the time of writing: 22-year-old Wilmer Isaola-Medina, 25-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Rosales, and 22-year-old Byron Toledo-Henriquez.

The Farmville Police Department said it was not immediately informed of the mass escape by Immigration Centers of America (ICA), which manages the Farmville ICE detention center in question. Instead, ICA Farmville took several hours to relay the event to local law enforcement.

“While these individuals are deemed non-violent and there is no perceived threat to our community, we do ask our citizens to use caution if they encounter these individuals as a matter of personal safety and contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement as soon as possible to bring these individuals back into custody,” Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said in a statement.

Ellington added that he ordered increased patrols and surveillance of the local area to help find the three remaining fugitives.

The sheriff’s office for Prince Edward County, one of two counties in which Farmville is located, has been assisting in patrols of the Farmville area, WRIC-TV reported.

The Farmville Police Department described the three remaining escapees as “young Hispanic males” and said that they were clad in bright yellow garments when they broke out of the ICE facility. The department urged locals to call Farmville law enforcement at 434-392-3332 if they see anyone matching the fugitives’ description or if they witness anything out of the ordinary. Local police officials said calling ICE at 1-866-347-2423 is also an option.

