Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested in a single day more than 20 illegal aliens taking American jobs, thanks in part to reforms from President Donald Trump.

On Feb. 26, ICE agents arrested 16 illegal aliens working illegally in a Customs and Border Protection-bonded warehouse in North Bergen, New Jersey.

That same day, across the country in Jackson, Mississippi, ICE agents raided 3 J Underground LLC — a company that installs fiber optic cable for phone and internet services based in Byhalia, Mississippi.

The owner of the company, a naturalized American citizen, was questioned about whether he was aware that many of his employees were illegal aliens from Guatemala and El Salvador. The owner told ICE agents he did not verify his employees’ eligibility to work in the United States before hiring them.

A total of seven illegal aliens were arrested in the worksite raid.

Worksite enforcement conducted by ICE agents, a critical component of the federal law enforcement agency, has increased immensely since Trump took office last month. Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration had drastically decreased the number of such raids.

In 2019, Trump made history when his administration carried out the largest single-state ICE raid ever — spanning seven Mississippi food processing plants and resulting in almost 700 illegal aliens being arrested.