Watch Live: Hearing on Enhancing Coordination in Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens

The House Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement holds a hearing on improving coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement in deportation efforts on Tuesday, March 11.

President Donald Trump has carried through on his promise to shut down the border and deport millions of illegal aliens let into the country under the Biden administration, but multiple Democrat governors and mayors have worked to block immigration efforts in their sanctuary states and cities.

Border czar Tom Homan told Breitbart News on Saturday that he means it when he warns that he will go to and enforce the law in areas that Democrats have abandoned their duty to uphold it: