A Guatemalan migrant has been sentenced to life in prison for abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, last year.

Antonio Agustin-Ailon, a 34-year-old Guatemalan national whose immigration status remains unknown, was given the sentence after pleading guilty this month to the child sex crime charges against him.

In August 2024, Agustin-Ailon was indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually-oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person, and interference with custody.

After the indictment, Agustin-Ailon pleaded not guilty and claimed to be insane but changed the plea on March 10.

According to law enforcement, in May 2024, Agustin-Ailon met Maria Gomez Perez of Gainesville, Georgia, online and took her to his home more than 600 miles away in Ohio. Police began a nationwide search for the girl who eventually contacted her family and said she was “OK.”

On July 25, law enforcement found the girl and Agustin-Ailon in a public swimming pool in Ohio. Officers followed them when they left the pool, took Agustin-Ailon into custody, and returned the girl to her family.

Agustin-Ailon, as part of his sentence, must serve the first 15 years in full.

