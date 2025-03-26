Houston ICE Agents Detain 600+ Criminal Illegals in a Single Week

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents recently detained more than 600 criminal illegals in Greater Houston within a single week, the department said in a press release.

ICE arrested 646 non-citizens during an operation from February 23 to March 2, including 543 aliens with criminal charges and seven alleged to be gang members, Nexstar Media Group’s BorderReport.com relayed.

The 543 detainees all entered the U.S. illegally and “have been charged or convicted of a criminal offense while they were illegally present,” according to an ICE statement.

Those taken into custody include 140 “charged or convicted of an aggravated felony or other violent offense such as homicide, aggravated assault, or domestic violence.”

In addition, 34 of those detained are “criminal aliens charged or convicted of a sex offense or child sex offense such as aggravated sexual assault of a minor, possession of child pornography, or rape.”

Bret Bradford, director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office, said his agency executed 71 criminal arrest warrants as part of the seven-day-long, targeted operation. ICE coordinated with other federal and state agencies to pull off the 646 detentions. Among those involved were U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a press release, Bradford said of the accomplishment:

After illegally entering the country, many of these criminal aliens have gone on to commit violent crime and reign terror on law-abiding residents. Fueled by our unwavering commitment to protect the public from harm, and united in our determination to restore integrity to our nation’s system of laws, ICE and our law enforcement partners in Southeast Texas have banded together to remove these dangerous criminal aliens from our local communities and put an end to the lawlessness that they spread.

Though it did not specify when he was detained, ICE said it deported Orbelin Benitez-Carbajal — a previously deported illegal convicted of manslaughter — on March 17 after arresting him 40 miles north of Houston in Conroe, Texas. The Mexican national’s rap sheet reveals multiple crimes in addition to manslaughter, including assault and driving while intoxicated.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.