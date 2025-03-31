Poll Shows Split as Trump Slams Judges for Pro-Migration Rulings

Forty-five percent of Americans say federal judges are trying to block President Donald Trump’s election mandate, according to a poll of 1,115 likely voters by Rasmussen Reports.

Still, 60 percent of respondents do not want to ignore federal court injunctions, according to the poll, which took place in late March.

The results come as Trump’s staff push more lawsuits to the U.S. Supreme Court where they expect the judges will recognize their argument that the Constitution gives the president sweeping power to manage the nation’s borders.

“The fundamental error in how immigration is being discussed in the courts and media is pretending that what happened to us over the last four years is a routine civil enforcement matter,” said a March 29 tweet from Stephen Miller, Trump’s migration deputy. He continued:

NO. We were invaded and occupied. Entire neighborhoods were conquered. Entire towns were subjugated. Our treasury was in the plundered. Our democracy was torn apart piece by piece. A national referendum was held on whether to surrender to the invasion or repel it. America voted for liberation. If every foreign trespasser gets to have their own federal trial prior to removal then there is no liberation. There is no restoration. The invasion will be made complete. Article 4 Section 4 requires the president to halt any invasion and no district court can override that mandate. For the Constitution is the supreme law of the land. The invading armies and foreign trespassers will be expelled. The cartels will be smashed. Liberation will be achieved.

More than 14 judges and courts have blocked Trump’s deportation programs. For example, a judge ruled last week that migrants must be allowed to appeal their deportations to countries other than their home country. This legal claim, if approved, would make it difficult for the president to deport economic or criminal migrants when the home country governments do not want them back.

Pro-migration advocates defend the multiplying legal roadblocks to the deportation of roughly 9 million inadmissible migrants that Biden’s deputies deliberately imported, usually without protest by judges and lawyers.

“The Trump administration has used its first few months to target the due process rights of immigrants,” said an op-ed by David Leopold, an immigration lawyer and the former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “If left unchecked, its efforts will threaten the broader rights and liberties of us all.”

The Rasmussen poll asked, “Several federal district court judges have issued injunctions to block President Donald Trump’s policies. Which is closer to your opinion?”

Forty-nine percent said, “Trump’s policies violate the Constitution,” and 45 percent said, “District court judges are wrongfully interfering with the president’s exercise of his constitutional powers.” But there is room for Trump to make up ground because self-described moderates split 56 percent to 34 percent.

The poll asked, “Should President Trump just ignore federal court injunctions he believes are unconstitutional?” Just 27 percent said yes, including just 41 percent of Republicans. Sixty percent said no, including 67 percent of moderates.

Fifty-seven percent of likely voters said the “current conflict between Trump and federal judges [is] a constitutional crisis.” Just 28 percent said no.

The poll shows Americans are zigzagging between their desire for constitutional order and their desire to deport Biden’s migrants.

About 58 percent of American adults told CBS pollsters they approve of Trump’s program to “find and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally,” while 42 percent said they disapprove.

The March poll of 2,609 adults also showed that 56 percent of swing voters support Trump’s deportation program, as do 93 percent of Republicans. Majorities of white non-college-educated Americans, 69 percent, and white college-educated Americans, 56 percent, support the deportations.