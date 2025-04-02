U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents from Dallas, Texas, arrested a man for making “terroristic threats against ICE agents” and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

In a post on X, HSI Dallas, revealed that they had taken a man named Robert King into custody and explained that his “social media posts included intentions to ‘open fire'” if ICE agents were spotted “in his neighborhood.”

“Robert King, a U.S. citizen was recently taken into custody in McKinney, Texas for making terroristic threats against ICE agents and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem,” HSI Dallas said. “King’s alarming social media posts included intentions to ‘open fire’ if agents are seen in his neighborhood.”

This comes after a TikTok creator posted a video instructing people to “shoot at ICE agents on sight” if they see ICE agents try to separate people from their loved ones.

“Shoot at ICE agents on sight. That’s right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight,” the TikTok creator said in a now-deleted video. “The way they are pulling up with masks on, with unmarked vehicles, no badge, no nothing — it could be anybody. It could be gang members. You have every right to shoot at them. This would be the best self-defense case, you’re just in fear for your life.”

The TikTok creator pointed out that people “don’t know who’s behind” the unmarked vehicles or masks.

“This is ridiculous,” the man continued. “What is our country coming to? Why would you want to be an ICE agent anyway? Do you like separating kids from their parents? Do you like deporting students that are studying?”

In response to the TikToker’s video, Noem warned that if people “threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer,” they will be found and prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”