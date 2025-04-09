Watch: Democrats Defend Sanctuary Cities in Hearing

Neil Munro

The House Judiciary Subcommittee is holding a hearing into the civic and economic damage created by Democratic-run cities that shield illegal migrants from the nation’s immigration laws.

The hearing, titled “Sanctuary Jurisdictions: Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals,” will highlight how local officials- including some GOP politicians- use local laws to protect law-breaking, revenue-generating migrants instead of ordinary Americans.

Expect Democrats to prioritize migrants and their employers above citizens.

The witnesses include:

Dale Wagner, Sheriff, Adams County, Washington

Danielle Carter-Walters, Chicago Resident; Vice President, Chicago Flips Red

RJ Hauman, President, National Immigration Center for Enforcement

Breitbart News has intensively covered the problem of sanctuary cities.

