Watch: Democrats Defend Sanctuary Cities in Hearing

The House Judiciary Subcommittee is holding a hearing into the civic and economic damage created by Democratic-run cities that shield illegal migrants from the nation’s immigration laws.

The hearing, titled “Sanctuary Jurisdictions: Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals,” will highlight how local officials- including some GOP politicians- use local laws to protect law-breaking, revenue-generating migrants instead of ordinary Americans.

Expect Democrats to prioritize migrants and their employers above citizens.

The witnesses include:

Dale Wagner, Sheriff, Adams County, Washington Danielle Carter-Walters, Chicago Resident; Vice President, Chicago Flips Red RJ Hauman, President, National Immigration Center for Enforcement

