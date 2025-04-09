Watch: Democrats Defend Sanctuary Cities in Hearing

The House Judiciary Subcommittee is holding a hearing into the civic and economic damage created by Democratic-run cities that shield illegal migrants from the nation’s immigration laws.
The hearing, titled “Sanctuary Jurisdictions: Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals,” will highlight how local officials- including some GOP politicians- use local laws to protect law-breaking, revenue-generating migrants instead of ordinary Americans.
Expect Democrats to prioritize migrants and their employers above citizens.
The witnesses include:
Dale Wagner, Sheriff, Adams County, Washington
Danielle Carter-Walters, Chicago Resident; Vice President, Chicago Flips Red
RJ Hauman, President, National Immigration Center for Enforcement
Breitbart News has intensively covered the problem of sanctuary cities.
