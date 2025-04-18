A federal judge has reversed a lower court judge’s decision to force the government to continue supplying illegal migrants with taxpayer-funded lawyers.

Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin had earlier ruled in Oakland, California, that President Donald Trump was not allowed to stop taxpayer funding for progressive groups that provided legal advice to illegal aliens facing deportation.

The Mexico-born judge issued a temporary restraining order on April 1 that required the administration to restore the funding for 26,000 unaccompanied minors seeking to stay legally in the U.S., the Daily Journal reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services quickly appealed Judge Olguin’s ruling. Consequently, on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss in Washington, D.C. reinstated the administration’s pause on funding, the AP reported.

Moss said he did not see any justification to force the Department of Justice (DOJ) to keep funding the legal aid while a lawsuit filed by the nonprofits continues.

The Trump administration initially told the nonprofit groups to stop their work immediately after the president’s executive orders on immigration. On April 11, the Justice Department announced that it had terminated its contracts with the service providers.

Moss has given the DOJ until May 14 to present him information detailing how and why they cancelled the funding.

Advocates for the funding claim that the administration does not have the power to change the $20 million a year that congress has already allocated for the legal aid programs. They say that a pause in funding will cause “irreparable” harm to the migrants.

