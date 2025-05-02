ICE Plans to Deport a Migrant Accused of Raping a Corpse

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked for custody of an arrested illegal alien charged with attempting to sexually assault a corpse on a New York subway train.

ICE has reported in a press release that illegal migrant Felix Rojas has illegally entered the U.S. multiple times dating back to 1998, but his most recent arrest found him accused of rape and grand larceny.

Rojas, 44, was arrested and charged with robbing a man on the R train early in April. Surveillance cameras reportedly recorded Rojas picking through the pockets of a man who was lying unresponsive on the train. The recording also appeared to show Rojas sexually assaulting the victim who was later determined to be dead, according to USA Today.

The accused alien turned himself in on April 27 and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Investigators say that the dead man, identified as Jorge Gonzales, died of cirrhosis of the liver after years of alcoholism.

ICE also noted that it has issued a detainer for Honduran national Enoc Martinez, who has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting spree in Memphis that left two people hospitalized. Martinez entered the U.S. illegally in 2014 as an unaccompanied minor. He was served with a final order of removal in 2022.

Martinez was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in auto, and intimidation, according to WMC-TV.

“With impunity, open border policies have allowed violent criminal aliens to terrorize America’s towns and cities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock to remove the worst of the worst from our communities. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up.”

