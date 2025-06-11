Halperin: Top Democrats Paralyzed by Trump’s Migration Enforcement

Democrats are paralyzed by the progressive revolt against Donald Trump’s enforcement of the nation’s migration laws, says Mark Halperin, the well-regarded political reporter.

In a June 10 video about migration politics, Halperin said:

This issue of immigration, maybe more than anything else, brings out the worst in those who ironically have dedicated their lives to stopping Donald Trump. The irony is they’re helping him. They are making his position on this so politically advantageous, and they’re making themselves the party of “Attacking law enforcement is fine If you think law enforcement is out of line.” That’s not a winning position. It’s not a popular position. It’s not a position that can be defended.

Multiple polls show that the public — including most legal immigrants– supports Trump’s crackdown on the civic and economic chaos caused by President Joe Biden’s reckless migration policy.

The polls leave LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom little recourse but to blame Trump for their endorsement of pro-migration “Sanctuary city” policies.

In the Washington Post, long-standing columnist David Ignatius echoed Halperin, writing, “Democrats have gotten the border issue so wrong, for so long, that it amounts to political malpractice.”

He continued:

Democrats’ mistake, over more than a decade, has been to behave as though border enforcement doesn’t matter. Pressured by immigrant rights activists, party leaders too often acted as if maintaining a well-controlled border was somehow morally wrong. Again and again, the short-term political interests of Democratic leaders in responding to a strong faction within the party won out over having a policy that could appeal to the country as a whole.

“The saddest part is that Democrats still have no clear policy,” Ignatius admitted.

Halperin said in his video:

Interestingly, Halperin downplays the economic aspect of migration, even though the federal economic policy of importing millions of poor, hard-working migrants has impoverished millions of ordinary American voters.