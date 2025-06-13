California’s Democrat-controlled state legislature has pushed tens of millions of tax dollars into the hands of non-governmental organizations that work to thwart deportation and out ICE agents, according to a report.

Five of these far-left, pro-illegal alien organizations have received $73.6 million in state tax dollars since 2023, according to a report by budget watchdog group Open The Books.

According to the review of state spending, the notorious group Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) was the biggest recipient of state funds, with handouts of a whopping $35,226,566 during 2023 and 2024.

CHIRLA has reportedly been at the center of efforts to track where ICE agents are working in Los Angeles so that activists can be dispatched to the area, often followed by rioters and agitators. The group has set up a tip line for members of the public to out ICE agent activity, as well.

“Aside from their current activities fomenting unrest in L.A., CHIRLA runs many different campaigns and programs as a part of their regular operations, including the ‘Wise Up!’ program to teach high schoolers how to become activists,” Open The Books reported. “The CHIRLA website states this program is an ‘initiative to organize high school students—both undocumented and allies—around immigrant rights, and full access to educational opportunities.’ The website further states WiseUp! ‘activates students’ by ‘engaging them civically to fight in the legislative arena and the public square for measures that ease their access to education and citizenship.'”

The next largest amount, consisting of $29,869,668 in tax dollars, went to the Immigrant Legal Resources Center (ILRC), Open The Books says.

ILRC specializes in giving free legal advice and representation to illegal aliens working their way through the U.S. immigration legal landscape. One of the group’s stated goals is to “dismantle the arrest to deportation pipeline” to prevent law enforcement from deporting migrants who are in custody for other violations and crimes and to prevent the deportation of illegals with criminal records.

Other groups that have become the lucky recipients of tens of millions of California taxpayer dollars include $7,107,126 to Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), $631,600 to Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef), and $772,800 to Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN).

Many of these groups also use their tax funding to repeatedly file lawsuits against the state to render aid to illegal aliens, meaning the taxpayers are funding attacks on their own system.

“By funding these organizations, the state of California has exacerbated some of the problems the federal government is now working to fix – up to and including the protests themselves, which have devolved into rioting despite what California leaders may say. Through activist litigation and policy advocacy, these organizations have impact across the country, not just in California,” Open The Books says in its conclusion.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.