Two of the four illegal aliens who busted out of an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday have been recaptured, federal officials said on Sunday.

According to Fox News, the four men reportedly from Honduras escaped from the privately run Delaney Hall Detention Facility. The outlet noted the escaped men have been described as “public safety threats.”

Images show the four escaped men:

The two captured were identified as Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada. However, authorities are still looking for Franklin Norberto Bautista Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Newark branch on Sunday shared images of the two still at large and said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of each of them:

Bautista-Reyes is accused of entering the country illegally during former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration in 2021, an administration whose open border policies wreaked havoc and brought violence to American citizens and their communities.

In May, local police officers in Wayne Township arrested the suspect for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, the Fox article said.

The outlet detailed the other suspects’ backgrounds:

Sandoval-Lopez illegally entered the U.S. as a minor in 2019 and was arrested by the Passaic Police Department in October for unlawful possession of a handgun and again on February 15 for aggravated assault. Castaneda-Lozada entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was arrested by the Hammonton Police Department on May 15 for burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. Pineda-Mogollon entered the U.S. in 2023 and overstayed his tourist visa. He was arrested by the New York City Police Department on April 25 for larceny and again on May 21 by the Union, New Jersey, Police Department for residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The four illegals reportedly escaped Delaney Hall by kicking in a wall which the operator reportedly did not have a permit to construct, NBC New York reported on Monday.

“New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim called the construction ‘essentially just dry all with some mesh inside that led to an exterior wall. It shows just how shoddy how construction was here,'” the outlet said, adding that “The men ended up in a parking lot and hopped a fence. Kim says officials in charge of Delaney Hall are examining other walls that might be vulnerable.”

This is the same detention center where Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) had a run-in with ICE agents on May 9. A grand jury subsequently indicted McIver for forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement officers during a riot outside Delaney Hall, per Breitbart News.

Video footage shows the tense moments that happened between Democrat officials and ICE agents outside the building:

“The announcements of the charges against McIver come after Reps. McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) showed up at Delaney Hall to ‘conduct federal oversight’ of the facility and allegedly stormed and trespassed. Baraka ended up being arrested for alleged criminal trespass,” the report said.