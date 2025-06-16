Republicans Follow the Tax Dollars Going to Migrant Mobs

The Trump administration and GOP legislators are using their authority to track the government and private funding that supports the pro-migrant mobs in Los Angeles.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday that she is working with the Internal Revenue Service to track the funding for riots.

During a press conference, Noem noted:

We also have the IRS here that’s helping us track how these violent protesters are funded. What NGOs, what unions, what other individuals may be funding these violent perpetuators that are in these protests that take people who may be wanting to come and be peaceful, but instead turn these into very violent activities that go after law enforcement. It’s just simply not acceptable.

Meanwhile, California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley has introduced legislation to cut off the hundreds of millions in federal tax dollars that flow into the hands of NGOs such as Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the Immigrant Legal Resources Center (ILRC), the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef), and many others, including Catholic Charities, that use hundreds of millions of tax dollars to import, transport, and care for illegals.

“The violence we have witnessed in Los Angeles is a threat to the safety of our communities and federal officers, and it undermines democracy by obstructing the policies of a duly elected President from being implemented.” Rep. Kiley said in a statement. “We need better tools to deter and punish this lawless and anti-democratic behavior.”

Many social media users have been working to uncover the tax dollars being lavished on organizations that then use that money to oppose America’s immigration laws and even fund supplies for rioters, lawbreakers, and illegal aliens.

Laura Powell also tracked some of the tax dollars going to such efforts.

DataRepublican recently dug up the tens of millions in tax dollars going to the so-called “No Kings” protests.

Then there is the private money that goes toward the same effort. Natalie Winters recently posted about the $900,000 given by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) which uses that cash to provide free legal services to illegal aliens to help them skirt our immigration laws. ILRC has also been instructing illegals on how to “refuse” to cooperate with immigration and law enforcement.

These sources above are just the tip of the iceberg of state and federal tax dollars going to fund organizations that purposefully work to skirt our laws or are outright funding dangerous, destructive rioters.

