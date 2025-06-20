New York Democrats are reportedly trying to inflate the city’s share of seats in Congress and of federal funding by keeping illegal aliens in the federal 2030 census.

The New York Times reported Thursday that “a coalition of elected officials, community activists, and labor and civic leaders in New York City” is planning ahead for the 2030 census, as Republicans push to have noncitizens excluded from congressional districting counts.

New York Democrats fear they will lose at least two of their 26 seats in the House, according to the Times:

Now there is growing alarm over the Trump administration’s immigration raids and over a renewed push by Republican lawmakers to require the census to ask respondents whether they are U.S. citizens and to exclude noncitizens from counts used to apportion congressional seats. More than 4.5 million migrants live in New York State, about 23.1 percent of its total population, according to a breakdown of 2023 census data from the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. Of those 4.5 million, about 1.8 million are noncitizens. Jeffrey M. Wice, a census expert and adjunct professor at New York Law School, said that the state already stood to lose two more congressional seats based on current population estimates and could lose even more if noncitizens were excluded from the counts.

It is important to note that Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY), who represents Brooklyn’s Ninth Congressional District, in January 2024 revealed why she personally wants illegal aliens coming into the United States, stating, “I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes,” RedState reported at the time.

The Director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, Lora Ries, said in March that mass immigration is a gift to Democrats and their electoral power, according to Breitbart News.

When asked what liberal states gain from mass illegal immigration, she said, “They are counted in the Census even though noncitizens can’t vote and are not supposed to vote. And those numbers are used for districting in Congress, and in turn, those same numbers are also used for the presidential electoral college votes,” she stated during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

The Breitbart News report continued:

Ries said she agreed that preferred redistricting goals are a major driver of Democrats’ support for mass immigration. “It gives them more headcount and therefore more districts,” Ries said. The latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows that blue cities across the country are relying on mass immigration to increase their populations and thus move electoral dominance even further away from rural and small American communities.

In 2018, now-Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) told Breitbart News the system of congressional apportionment, which counts residents whether they are citizens or not, “grossly distorts representation in Congress.”

He added that “the reason you need to know if a person is a citizen or not is because, right now, we’re apportioning congressional districts just by the number of warm bodies in that district. Citizen, noncitizen, legal alien, illegal alien, they’re all counted the same, which is not how our system was designed. That is not what the founding fathers intended.”