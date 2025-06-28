The city council in Providence, Rhode Island, has approved mailers telling illegal immigrants what to do if they are confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The mailers will be sent to homes in the area telling residents not to open their doors unless an officer has a valid warrant with a judge’s signature, Fox News reported on Friday.

The news comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has been carrying out immigration enforcement which has resulted in ICE agents and police officers being harassed and targeted by violent leftists.

In her statement on the mailers, Council President Rachel Miller said, “The Providence City Council is partnering with organizations that represent our diverse community to promote safety and inclusion in the face of fear and uncertainty that pervades our city’s immigrant communities due to the reckless cruelty of the Trump administration.”

The Fox article said the city shelled out $17,000 for the mailer project.

It is important to note that Rhode Island is a sanctuary state where in 2022 an illegal MS-13 gang member from Guatemala who had escaped from police custody and whom police wanted for burglary was captured, per Breitbart News. In May 2024, Rhode Island freed from jail an illegal alien “got-away” from the Dominican Republic who was charged with sexually abusing a child in Providence, the outlet said at the time.

The Breitbart News article continued:

In November 2023, the illegal alien was arrested and charged in Providence on two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, and one count of first-degree sexual assault. Within two weeks, the illegal alien was allowed to post bail, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections subsequently released him into the community. Rhode Island enforces a strict sanctuary state policy, enacted in 2014, which mandates law enforcement not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Months later, another illegal alien from Guatemala was accused of sexually assaulting a child in Rhode Island, per Breitbart News.

A recent Economist/YouGov survey found a majority believe it should be “illegal” for Americans to prevent ICE agents from doing their jobs. The news comes as left-wing groups have been publishing ICE agents’ locations in order to disrupt immigration enforcement, Breitbart News reported on June 6.