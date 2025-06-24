A majority believe it should be “illegal” for Americans to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from doing its job, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think it should be legal or illegal for Americans to attempt to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from doing its job?”

Across the board, most, 52 percent, believe it should be illegal for Americans to attempt to prevent ICE from doing its job. Another 24 percent said they believe it should be legal, and 24 percent remain unsure.

Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 41 percent, believe it should be legal for Americans to attempt to prevent ICE from doing its job in detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens. Another 33 percent remain unsure, but just over a quarter, 26 percent, believe it should be illegal.

Most Republicans, 80 percent, believe it should be illegal for Americans to prevent ICE from doing its job, and a plurality of independents, 47 percent, agree. Only 22 percent of independents said it should be legal — a sentiment held by just ten percent of Republicans.

The survey also found that respondents were virtually split when it comes to the protests against ICE in Los Angeles, as 45 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove. Predictably, an overwhelming majority of Democrats, 76 percent, approve of the protests, while most Republicans, 74 percent, disapprove of the protests. Independents are close to split again, as 43 percent approve and 40 percent disapprove.

A majority, 58 percent, believe that the protests in Los Angeles are at least a somewhat serious problem.

RELATED VIDEO — “F*ck ICE”: Leftist Protesters Flood Los Angeles as National Guard Defends ICE Detention Center:

The survey was taken June 13-16 among 1,512 registered voters. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

Throughout the height of the protests in L.A., the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continued to release information on who they were arresting as part of the ICE operations in the area. The criminal histories of the illegal immigrants arrested were extensive, as Breitbart News reported:

One of the illegals arrested is Eswin Uriel Castro, who was previously deported. His convictions include “child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon,” per DHS, which also noted he has been arrested for robbery and domestic violence. Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, who hails from Nicaragua, has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child. Additionally, he has convictions for both domestic violence and hit and run. Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, who has “voluntarily” returned to Mexico twice, returned and was caught by ICE. He has “criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft” with arrests for battery and burglary, per DHS.

Other criminal histories include illegal aliens with rap sheets of sexual battery, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, domestic violence, willful cruelty to a child, and much more.