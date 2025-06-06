Left-Wing Groups Publish ICE Agent Locations, Hoping to Disrupt Deportations

Several groups, including one in North Carolina that has taken federal funding in the past, have been monitoring neighborhoods and reporting on social media the exact locations of ICE agents in an effort to disrupt immigration enforcement.

The group in Asheville, North Carolina, calling itself Mountain Immigrant Comrades in Action (CIMA), for instance, posts its warnings, often in Spanish, to Facebook, where they also share video and photos of ICE officers in action.

According to the group’s description, CIMA is “dedicated to supporting immigrant communities and advocating for their rights.”

“IMA’s mission is centered on community strength and solidarity, ensuring immigrants have access to vital resources, legal support, and a network of allies fighting against unjust deportations,” CIMA claims.

It adds that, “The organization has gained recognition for its proactive approach, recruiting volunteers to track ICE agents and share their locations to alert the community.”

CIMA recently joined other far-left non-profits in efforts to “train” local businesses in Asheville to oppose immigration officials and to prevent what the group calls “unconstitutional ICE operations.”

CIMA was also a recipient of at least $30,000 in Paycheck Protection Program cash from the Small Business Administration during the COVID crisis in April of 2020. It appears that the organization was given dispensation from paying back what was initially supposed to be a loan to tide them over during the nationwide shut downs that blanketed the nation at the time.

CIMA is just one of many non-profit groups working to protect illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, drug dealers, sex traffickers, gang members and other dangerous, violent foreign national criminals.

Similar efforts have been occurring across the nation as small non-profits and groups of activists for illegals organize to spread the word about ICE activity with an eye toward disrupting federal law enforcement putting ICE agents in danger.

Only a month into the Trump administration, for instance, groups began organizing in Boston to track and out the locations and activities of ICE agents.

By May, a hotline had been set up for illegals to report raid locations so that activists could quickly swarm the area to try and force ICE agents to retreat empty handed.

Similar chaos has sprung up in Chicago where ICE has been confronted by crowds of angry activists attempting to disrupt lawful law enforcement actions.

Recently, even members of Congress have tried to elbow their way into favor with the organized opposition. Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for one, said this week that he was in favor of publicly naming ICE officers and revealing their personal information to the public to put their lives in danger.

Trump border czar Tom Homan was infuriated by these congressmen who hope to endanger the lives of federal law enforcement.

“It is disgusting. A lot of our congressional representatives who are vilifying ICE and the Border Patrol every day. They’re driving this hate. I’m telling you, it’s only a matter of time before there’s an incident where an ICE agent is going to have to take a life or an ICE agent is going to lose a life,” Homan said in a visit with Fox News shoe The Ingraham Angle.

“Under President Trump, since he’s been back, let me tell you what ICE and the Border Patrol has done,” Homan added. “They gave us the most secure border in the history of this nation. Fentanyl trafficking is down over 50%, which means we’re saving lives from overdose deaths. Sex trafficking in women and children is down significantly. Migrant death, over 4,000 aliens died making the journey. They’re not dying because they’re not coming.”

