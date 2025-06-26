Exclusive — Florida AG: Alligator Alcatraz ‘Perfect Location’ for Detaining Illegal Immigrants

“Alligator Alcatraz” is the “perfect location” for detaining criminal illegal migrants — many of whom have committed crimes against children — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Uthmeier discussed his proposal to turn the Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility into “Alligator Alcatraz” to detain illegal migrants. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since approved of this immigration detention center.

He explained that Florida has led the way assisting President Donald Trump with federal immigration law enforcement.

“We’ve got the best law enforcement in the country, and all of our sheriffs and state law enforcement have been deputized by ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Homeland Security to enforce, to help detain and deport, and they’re really becoming a victim of their own success,” he said, noting that sheriffs are making “thousands” of arrests across the state which has led to jail space capacity issues.

“I know the federal government has looking for more been looking for more capacity, as they do work across the country. So we offered to step up here in Florida, put together some temporary detention facilities that will help as we’re processing detainees, to help get them out of the country and back where they belong,” he said.

“We’ve got several sites we’re currently working on, but my favorite is Alligator Alcatraz. And I know it gives a little chuckle out of the name, but it really is the perfect location. It’s a 30 square mile area surrounded by the Everglades, an old abandoned airport with an 11,000 foot runway, already developed land,” he said, explaining that they do not need to spend much on the perimeter because “Mother Nature provides it for us.”

“So we’re working hard to get thousands of beds up and running as quickly as we can to help the Trump administration do their job,” Uthmeier continued, hoping to have the detention center operating by early July.

“Everybody’s getting up to speed or, you know, coordinating very, very well, and we’re at the point where we need to have detention space that didn’t need to exist before, when people were allowed to run free,” he added.

When asked about critics of these detention centers and those who raise issues of how illegal immigrants are being treated in the summer heat, Uthmeier put it in perspective.

“We pulled more MS-13 gang members off the streets late last week — the week before I was announcing a lifetime sentence for an illegal immigrant who had brutally sexually assaulted a young girl, a child, and then trafficked her to other individuals,” he said.

“This is one of numerous child predator cases involving illegal immigrants. My number one priority is to focus on the safety of American families, of our kids. And you know, they want to spin everybody as an abuela out there going to church. But the reality is, there are dangerous gang members and traffickers,” the Florida attorney general continued, setting the record straight, openly wishing that these immigration advocate groups would “care as much about the safety of our own kids as they do others.”

“We will obviously follow all federal laws. We will have medical help services. And, you know, other detention space needs to accommodate the people that are being processed through, and the additional space is actually going to alleviate more crowded situations in other facilities across the country,” he added.

