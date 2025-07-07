Tom Homan: We’re Going to ‘Triple Down’ and ‘Flood the Zone’ on Sanctuary Cities

The Trump administration is going to “triple down” and “flood the zone” on sanctuary cities, border czar Tom Homan said in a Q&A with reporters.

A reporter asked Homan to react to Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who officially won the Democrat primary for New York City mayor, promising not to cooperate with him in the illegal immigrant deportation effort.

“Do you have a plan? Is there a plan to work around that?” the reporter asked. “How are you gonna handle it?”

“We’re gonna be in New York City, and President Trump said it’s a rescale. We’re going double down on — triple down on sanctuary cities. Why? Not because they’re a blue city or blue state,” he explained. “Because we know that’s where the problem is.”

“We know they’re releasing public safety threats and national security threats to the streets every day, because they don’t honor our detainer. We know that. We don’t have that problem like in Florida, where every sheriff in the state’s working with us,” Homan continued, explaining that they are going to send their assets to “where the problem is: sanctuary cities.”

“So I’ve said it before. We’ll flood the zone in sanctuary cities. If they don’t let us arrest the bad guy in the county jail, they’re going to arrest them in the community. We’re going to arrest them at a work site. So we’re going to increase community operation,” Homan made clear.

“We’re going to increase worksite enforcement operation. We’re going to get the bad guys,” he vowed. “So they don’t want to help, get out of the way. We’re coming to do it.”

Homan has continued to make these promises — and continues to fulfill them — as the Trump administration escalates its arrests and deportations of criminal illegal aliens. Back in March, for example, Homan traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, and oversaw 380 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests after promising to travel to sanctuary cities and bring “hell” with him.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has continued to showcase some of the illegal immigrants they have detained across the country, which includes illegals with criminal histories including homicide, child abuse, forcible rape, kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13, vehicle theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, producing and distributing child pornography, and plenty more.