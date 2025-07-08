ICE Apprehends MS-13 Gangbanger, Murderer in Indiana

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported the arrest of Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas, a Honduran national and MS-13 gangbanger who is in the U.S. illegally.

Martinez-Barillas, 30, was picked up in Clay County, Indiana, and was allowed to roam the country after police in Maryland freed him from prison without obeying an ICE detainer in 2023.

The illegal alien had been charged with first-degree murder and firearm possession in Maryland.

ICE reported that a second illegal alien with a criminal record was in the same automobile as Martinez-Barillas when officials came across the pair in Indiana.

Accompanying Martinez-Barillas was El Salvador national Jose Salvador Gonzalez-Campos, who was also identified as a member of the dangerous MS-13 criminal gang.

Gonzalez-Campos had been sentenced to a year in a federal prison for illegal firearm possession back in 2018.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.