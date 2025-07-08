Trump Using Gitmo to Detain Migrants with Serious Criminal Histories, Including Crimes Against Children

President Donald Trump is using Guantanamo prison to detain migrants with “serious” criminal histories, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Trump signaled his plans to open Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to house tens of thousands of migrant early on in his second administration.

CBS News is now reporting, per DHS, that Trump is using the Guantanamo Bay detention center, known as Gitmo, to house migrants from “26 countries and six different continents, including detainees with serious criminal convictions.”

The criminal histories of some of these detainees are extensive and include numerous crimes against children — from sexual offenses to child pornography — as well as kidnapping, robbery, and homicide. DHS released over two dozen examples of what they described as the “high-threat, violent criminal illegal aliens” at the facility, emphasizing that they are “convicted criminals with final orders of removal from an immigration judge.”

A partial list can be seen below:

Olma Juarez-Mendez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, has been convicted of domestic abuse .

of . Hung Vo, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of robbery with a weapon.

of Quan Phung, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon .

of . Andis Noe Cortes Zepeda, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted of sexual assault .

of . Antonio Erazo-Ramos, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted of assault .

of . Xiang Liu, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of robbery .

of . Jin Feng Lu, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of homicide .

of . Hieu Tran, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of robbery .

of . Shubham Singh, an illegal alien from India, has been convicted of child pornography .

of . Franklin Almendarez-Alvarez, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted of lewd acts with a minor.

of Ramiro Villanueva, an illegal alien from Colombia, has been convicted of smuggling cocaine .

of . Tien Minh Cao, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of kidnapping .

of . Khang Huy Trang, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of kidnapping for ransom .

of . Carlos Olivo Orellana, an illegal alien from El Salvador, has been convicted of lewd acts with a minor.

Many of these crimes resemble the rap sheets of illegal migrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida ahead of the opening of Alligator Alcatraz, as Breitbart News detailed:

Noel Acosta-Moya, hailing from Venezuela, has also been convicted of crimes against a child, “kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13.” Santo Villaba-Reyes, also from Venezuela, has been convicted of homicide, as has Guatemalan illegal alien Alberto Godinez-Lopez, who was arrested by ICE Miami in February. An illegal immigrant from Haiti, Johnny Dieudonne, has a criminal history that includes kidnapping-false imprisonment, and Jan Veslino — an illegal from the Philippines — was convicted of “obscene communication-traveling to meet a minor for sex,” per DHS.

The migrants detained at Gitmo hail from over two dozen countries, including “Brazil, China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Peru, Romania, Russia, Somalia, St. Kitts-Nevis, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam,” per CBS.

“We’re arresting criminal illegal aliens and getting them off America’s streets. Guantanamo Bay is holding the worst of the worst including child predators, rapists and murderers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Whether it is CECOT, Alligator Alcatraz, Guantanamo Bay or another detention facility, these dangerous criminals will not be allowed to terrorize U.S. citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of our country. Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States,” she added.

The use of Gitmo to detain migrants comes as officials intake migrants at the newly opened Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades, said to hold 3,000 migrants.

