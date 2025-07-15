Migrant Activist Organizations Tracking ICE Activity, Upping Violence

Pro-illegal migrant activist groups are expanding their campaign against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies, and their efforts are helping to generate more violence and criminal actions.

These organizations are retooling from supporting illegal entry into the U.S. to creating training workshops, passing out know-your-rights flyers, and organizing networks of volunteers to spot, track, and attack ICE agents while they are performing their legal duties.

These activists and their tracking networks are increasingly violent as they become bolder and more organized.

Thank You, Officers! ICE Busts Alleged MS-13 Member in U.S. Suburb

They have already prevented several attempts by ICE to arrest gangbangers and criminals who have deportation orders out against them and some officers have been injured as the activists organize riots to disrupt the enforcement of immigration laws.

“In LA, these were not merely ‘demonstrations,’ they were riots — and attacks on federal law enforcement will never be tolerated. The Trump Administration will continue enforcing federal immigration law no matter how upset and violent left-wing rioters get,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, according to the Washington Post.

One example of the activities by these networks of informants is centered on the parking lots of Home Depot and other big box hardware chains where day laborers often gather to wait for employers to troll by to hire them illegally.

In L.A., groups including Union del Barrio and Los Angeles Tenants Union are using volunteers to stake out these parking lots and when they see, or think they see, ICE officers drive in, they call their HQs and then yell over loudspeakers that ICE is coming, the Mercury News reported.

Another such group seeking to disrupt law enforcement activities is Orange County Rapid Response Network (OCRRN), a group working out of the L.A. area, which claims to have hundreds of volunteers, the New Yorker reported.

OCRRN helped to organize a riot early in June featuring rocks, bottled water, and other items thrown at federal agents, who responded with pepper balls and tear gas, the paper added.

Indeed, dozens of these dangerous activist groups have spawned in the last few months, sporting names such as Ventura County Defensa and Stand Together Contra Costa. And according to the New Yorker, they are being assisted and trained by members of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of California.

Last week, federal agents arrested several of these activists for interfering with immigration officers, and some of these groups have been found tracking individual officers and then reporting their names and home addresses on the Internet.

These activists have even invested themselves inside federal court buildings to disrupt ICE officers there.

The agency says that assaults on officers have risen sharply and they won’t stand for the doxing of agents. “ICE strongly condemns the persecution, assault and doxing of its employees who are accomplishing their congressionally mandated mission to protect the homeland,” ICE said in a statement.

These groups are promising to increase their activities and with that increase comes a more forceful and violent response to law enforcement activities.

