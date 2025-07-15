Bill Kristol’s NeverTrump group is leading the backlash against a Silicon Valley investor who says gifted Americans are being shut out of top-flight careers by elite support for migrants and diversity.

“Geez, that sounds a little bit like weird racialist thinking,” wrote Kristol’s deputy, Jonathan Last.

“If you’re a family… where I grew up [Wisconsin], and you’ve got a smart kid, and you think you’re going to get them into a top university in this country… there is no chance,” investor Marc Andreessen told his rapt audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in May. He added:

What level of untapped talent exists in this country that a combination of DEI and immigration have basically cut out of the loop for the last 50 years? And how long can we have this story to everybody in the Midwest and the South that says, “Sorry, because of historical oppression, your kids are SOL.”

Breitbart News posted Andreessen’s criticism on July 9, and his critics first replied via a Washington Post article on July 12, which said:

“The combination of DEI and immigration is politically lethal,” Andreessen wrote. “When these two forms of discrimination combine, as they have for the last 60 years and on hyperdrive for the last decade, they systematically cut most of the children of the Trump voter base out of any realistic prospect of access to higher education and corporate America.”