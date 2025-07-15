Watch Live: Shutting Down the Illegal Immigrant Parole Pipeline into the U.S.

The House Subcommittees on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability and on Border Security and Enforcement hold a hearing on the Biden administration’s use of mass parole to bring illegal aliens into the U.S. on Tuesday, July 15.

The Biden-era action by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas imported hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the United States.

The Supreme Court ruled in May that the Trump administration could revoke the protected status of those illegal aliens, and DHS warned those affected in June they should self-deport.