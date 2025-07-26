Two staffers at a surgery clinic have been charged with allegedly interfering with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest on July 8 in Ontario, California.

The incident occurred at the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center, and the two workers have been identified as Jose De Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila, Fox News reported.

The story centers around Denis Guillen-Solis, an illegal alien from Honduras who is accused of evading ICE officers when they were conducting a targeted enforcement operation. The Fox article noted the illegal alien was not a patient at the medical facility.

When ICE officers were performing their duties, they approached Guillen-Solis as he and other purported illegals exited a vehicle, per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

However, Guillen-Solis took off running and made it to a spot near the medical facility. Staffers are accused of assaulting the officers and dragging one of them and Guillen-Solis into the building.

“Then, the staff attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving, and even called the cops claiming there was a ‘kidnapping,’” DHS said.

Video footage shows the altercation inside the facility involving the agents, who are wearing vests that say “POLICE ICE” on them:

Davila is accused of putting her hands on an ICE officer at the scene and putting herself between the illegal alien and the officer. She also allegedly yelled for the officer to release the suspect, per a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. The release accused Ortega of grabbing the officer’s arm and vest.

More video footage shows the moment the medical staffers surround the officer and one of them asks, “What’s your badge number?”:

According to the Fox article:

The criminal warrants were signed off by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym for two of the staffers, Jose De Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila, for allegedly “forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer involving physical contact’ and ‘conspiring to prevent, by force and intimidation, a federal officer from discharging his duties.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to clear up the mess left by former President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies that wreaked havoc on American communities. In recent months, ICE agents have been demonized and targeted as they perform their duties, per Breitbart News.

However, that has not deterred them from doing their job. Over the past weekend, ICE agents arrested illegals convicted of murder, child sex crimes, sexual assault, drug crimes, and other crimes, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

In regard to the recent Ontario case, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The media attempted to demonize ICE agents by saying that our agents were arresting individuals inside a medical center—but that is completely FALSE.”

“On July 8, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation where one of the illegal aliens fled on foot to evade law enforcement and ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center in San Bernadino County,” she explained. “Surgical Center staff members Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila obstructed and assaulted ICE agents. Today, these individuals are being charged for their crime.”

“Anyone who actively obstructs or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences which include arrest,” McLaughlin concluded.

DHS said that Ortega has been arrested, and Davila is still at large.