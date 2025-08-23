President Donald Trump had nothing but praise for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday regarding her work on the southern border wall.
During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump pointed to the fact that Noem and other officials were seen painting the wall black so it would be too hot for would-be illegal immigrants to try to climb, Fox News reported Saturday.
Trump said he told Noem two weeks prior that he needed her to do him a favor in regard to the wall — namely, a coat of paint.
He continued:
I didn’t know she was listening, but I said, ‘We gotta get a coat of paint, and it should be black because black makes the steel very hot. It’s untouchable, you could fry an egg on it, and if you got a good black, flat paint it would look beautiful, it will preserve it from rust, and that was it. And I gave it to her along with 30 other things and she’s done such a good job on the border with Tom Homan… Tom Homan’s a fantastic guy with the job he does and the way they work together. So I turn on last night and I see Kristi’s painting the wall, and it looked beautiful, by the way.
In reply to his comments, Noem said, “It is beautiful, and it’s hot.”
In a social media post on Friday, Noem shared a video of herself and border patrol officers painting the wall and assured the American people that it is being completed.
“Our borders and country will remain secure. To the men and women hard at work finishing the wall, you are saving American lives and protecting our way of life. Thank you,” she wrote:
During a recent press conference at the wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Noem told reporters, “Remember that a nation without borders is no nation at all.”
She explained that the wall’s height makes it extremely difficult to climb, adding the structure extends into the ground to prevent digging underneath.
Noem said painting the wall black was a specific request from President Trump, as the paint would heat up in the sun and make it even harder to climb:
In January, Trump’s deputies restarted construction of the border wall after former President Joe Biden (D), whose open border policies wreaked havoc on the nation, left it with gaping holes, Breitbart News reported at the time.
