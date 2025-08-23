President Donald Trump had nothing but praise for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday regarding her work on the southern border wall.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump pointed to the fact that Noem and other officials were seen painting the wall black so it would be too hot for would-be illegal immigrants to try to climb, Fox News reported Saturday.

Trump said he told Noem two weeks prior that he needed her to do him a favor in regard to the wall — namely, a coat of paint.

He continued:

I didn’t know she was listening, but I said, ‘We gotta get a coat of paint, and it should be black because black makes the steel very hot. It’s untouchable, you could fry an egg on it, and if you got a good black, flat paint it would look beautiful, it will preserve it from rust, and that was it. And I gave it to her along with 30 other things and she’s done such a good job on the border with Tom Homan… Tom Homan’s a fantastic guy with the job he does and the way they work together. So I turn on last night and I see Kristi’s painting the wall, and it looked beautiful, by the way.

In reply to his comments, Noem said, “It is beautiful, and it’s hot.”

In a social media post on Friday, Noem shared a video of herself and border patrol officers painting the wall and assured the American people that it is being completed.