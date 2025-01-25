Trump’s Deputies Restart Border Wall Construction

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is filling President Joe Biden’s gaps in the nation’s border wall.

Trump’s new border patrol chief, Michael Banks, touted the wall construction in a Saturday tweet: “Efforts like installing wall panels to fill critical gaps in Deming, New Mexico, exemplify our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and operational effectiveness.”

The expanded concrete-and-steel wall will complement Trump’s many other border measures. Those changes include the deployment of more border guards and the rollout of legal changes that minimize loopholes in the border law.

The combination of the wall, guards, and legal changes is likely to greatly reduce the flow of migrants.

Trump will soon push Congress for extra border wall funding via a fast-track “reconciliation” spending bill.

Public support for border security is at record levels.

In January 2021, Democrats stopped construction of Trump’s border wall.

President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, also halted the planned development of lights and sensors on the completed portions of the wall. His decision to stop construction likely violated a federal “anti-impoundment” law that bars officials from not spending the money allocated by Congress for specific purposes.

His decision helped more than two million illegal migrants sneak through or across the incomplete wall.

Democrats wanted the migrants to get in so they could take jobs and suppress wage inflation amid massive spending by the Democrats. The plan failed, partly because the migrants also spiked inflation by boosting housing prices.