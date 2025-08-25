Nolte: Far-Left NYT Reports First Immigrant Population Drop in Decades

As though it’s a bad thing, the far-left New York Times reported that for the first time in decades the immigration population has dropped in the U.S.

“For the first time in decades, more immigrants are leaving the United States than arriving, a new study finds,” the Times reported, adding that this signifies “an early indication that President Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda is leading people to depart — whether through deportation or by choice.”

“An analysis of new census data released … found that between January and June, the foreign-born population in the United States — both lawful and unlawful residents — declined by nearly 1.5 million,” the report continued. “In June, the country was home to 51.9 million immigrants, down from 53.3 million six months earlier.”

WATCH — Sanctuary States Kill Americans:

Naturally, the Times summed it all up using unnamed, cherry-picked “experts”:

But experts predict looming negative economic and demographic consequences for the United States if the trend persists. Immigrants are a critical work force in many sectors, and the country’s reliance on them is growing as more baby boomers retire.

The Times even went as far as to advocate for illegal alien labor…

“Restaurants, farms and assisted-living facilities are already grappling with labor shortages that could become more pronounced,” one so-called expert told the Times. “Many of those roles are filled by undocumented immigrants, whose population reached 14 million in 2023[.]”

If the Times is telling you the overall illegal population is 14 million, you can bet it’s at least twice that.

The Times said the study does not distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants who are leaving the country, but why would a legal immigrant leave the country? It makes no sense.

There are some numbers on that…

According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics study released this month, the overall foreign-born population drop is higher than what the Times reported: 2.2 million, which is made up of 1.6 million illegal aliens.

To me, the most interesting factor is this: According to a separate Times’ report from last week, since Trump took office, ICE has deported 180,000 illegals (the administration says it’s closer to 330,000).

Either way.

Let’s say that 1.6 million illegals are no longer in the country and that ICE only deported 180,000 to 330,000 of those 1.6 million. This tells us that Trump’s push to incentivize self-deportation is working.

And when I say “incentivize,” I don’t only mean the positive incentives offered by the administration that include airfare back to your home country and $1,000 after you arrive. The negative incentives are, in my opinion, even more effective. Just the fact that we have a president who is actually enforcing the law is a major incentive because the era of illegals feeling comfortable living here has finally come to an end.

WATCH — ICE Arrests Surge to 4000 in Virginia:

Additionally, Trump is aggressively removing the magnets Democrats put in place to attract illegal aliens: Welfare, food stamps, free housing, and free health insurance. Do you get free housing and health insurance? I sure don’t.

Removing 14 million to 30 million illegals will be next to impossible, even for Trump. Incentivizing illegals to self-deport is the real key. And I would argue that the way the administration is handling the “Maryland Man” case is part of that strategy.

Democrats and their regime media allies have turned Kilmar Abrego Garcia into a sacred cow, even though he is a credibly accused gangbanger, human trafficker, and wife-beater. But the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just keeps coming at him. After he was deported to El Salvador, a judge ordered Garcia’s return. Garcia returned but was immediately jailed on criminal charges. Then a judge released him. Then ICE took him into custody for deportation to Uganda.

Where this ends up, no one knows, but the message it sends to America’s illegal immigrants is that even the most sacred of cows among you are not safe from justice, and if the backing of the media and the Democrat party cannot protect this man, no one in this country illegally is safe from deportation.

Everything Trump is doing is working, and he deserves credit for the self-deportations as well, because those have always been part of his plan.

