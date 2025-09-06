Illegal Alien Arrested, Charged with Murder of Maryland Woman

An alleged illegal alien was arrested and charged with the murder of a 19-year-old Maryland woman, whose body was found off of Route 50 a week after being reported missing.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed in a post on X, that Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, “an illegal alien from Guatemala” was charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of Dacara Thompson.

According to officials, Hernandez-Mendez, who is from Guatemala, was in the United States “illegally” and was previously arrested by U.S. Park Police in April “for a DUI case but was released,” WUSA9 News reported.

Officers executed a search warrant of the home Hernandez-Mendez lived in with his relatives, according to the outlet’s report. One of Hernandez-Mendez’s cousins, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, stated that investigators “went through every inch of the room” and allegedly discovered blood.

The outlet noted that homicide detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department declared Thompson, who was reported missing since August 23 and whose body was found on August 31, was allegedly murdered in Hernandez-Mendez’s bedroom.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told the Washington Post in a statement that in May 2022, Hernandez-Mendez had allegedly been arrested for “Driving Under the Influence and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle to avoid a collision.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) issued a statement expressing that Maryland was mourning “the horrible loss of Da’Cara Thompson, who was taken from us by an act of senseless violence,” and described her as being “a bright light” to the state.

“We are grateful for the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, including Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department, who have collaborated closely throughout this investigation,” Moore continued.

“Da’Cara raised her hand right out of high school to join our most recent cohort of Maryland Service Year Option members — patriotic Marylanders committed to public service,” Moore added, saying along with her family and local community this was a loss to the state of Maryland.