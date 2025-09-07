U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have launched an operation in Massachusetts to nab criminal illegal aliens as President Donald Trump’s administration works to arrest such individuals across the nation.

A senior spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE is calling the effort Operation Patriot 2.0, NBC Boston reported on Saturday.

The outlet noted that an earlier effort dubbed Operation Patriot yielded 1,500 arrests in May. The report continued:

In the new statement, the DHS spokesperson, who didn’t give their name, referred to the initial operation as a success, and derided the so-called sanctuary policy of Boston and its mayor, Michelle Wu, as privileging criminals over U.S. citizens. “Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens. ICE is arresting sex offenders, pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and gang members released by local authorities,” the statement said.

Police officers in Boston have reportedly been defying Wu by secretly giving immigration officials information to help them arrest criminal illegals, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in August, according to Breitbart News.

He added, “We have so many men and women on the Boston Police Department and other jurisdictions that are so pro-ICE, that want to work with us and that are actually helping us behind the scenes.”

ICE arrested some 30,000 illegal aliens in June, as Breitbart News reported in July.

The article noted “ICE agents, thanks to the Trump administration, will get a huge funding boost now that Congress approved the Big Beautiful Bill, which includes $45 billion for more detention space for illegal aliens and nearly $30 billion for ICE to hire more deportation agents.”

Another win for the Trump administration is the fact ICE officers have cut the cross-border smuggling of migrant children and youth by arresting U.S.-based illegals funding the smuggling. The Breitbart News report noted that the smuggling is often done with money from American jobs.