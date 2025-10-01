State and Federal investigators are finding that hundreds of commercial truck driver’s licenses have been given to illegal migrants with a lack of legality so blatant that many of the licenses actually say “No Name Given” where the driver’s name should be.

Officials in Oklahoma, for instance, recently nabbed 125 illegal migrants driving trucks under state-issued licenses that were improperly awarded to them, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced.

Under Operation Guardian, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol partnered with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest the migrants illegally driving semi-trucks down Interstate 40 in Western Oklahoma and found that dozens of them were issued commercial drivers licenses (CDLs) from a variety of deep blue states, many with “No Name Given” where their name should be on the license, the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs reported.

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” Gov. Stitt said at a press conference. “I want to thank our troopers and ICE officials for their hard work. This is about keeping Oklahomans safe.”

Stitt posted one of the apparently illegally issued licenses from New York on his X account:

New York is far from the only state caught doling out official commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. California has also allegedly issued licenses illegally to unqualified migrants.

In Oklahoma’s “Operation Guardian” traffic sweep, 44 of the CDLs were issued by California, 14 were from New York, 12 were from Pennsylvania, and 11 were from Illinois, KWTV reported.

Operation Guardian is ongoing and other stops have resulted in similar finds and arrests.

The focus on illegally or improperly issued CDLs has intensified since an Indian national named Harjinder Singh was arrested in Florida and charged with vehicular homicide after he tried to make a U-turn in the middle of a highway in August, which caused several cars to crash, killing three American citizens.

Singh had been issued Commercial Driver’s Licenses in Washington state in 2023 and California in 2024, despite being an illegal alien.

Weeks later, President Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took action to protect America’s roads and to restrict illegal aliens from obtaining CDLs.

“What our team has discovered should disturb and anger every American. Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers — oftentimes illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road,” Duffy said, “and I won’t stand for it. Today’s actions will prevent unsafe foreign drivers from renewing their license and hold states accountable to immediately invalidate improperly issued licenses.”

