Poll: Trump’s Deportation Policy Holds Majority Support

A New York Times poll shows that public support for enforcing migration laws is solid, despite bitter resistance from progressives and the establishment media.

Fifty-two percent of 1,313 registered voters support President Donald Trump’s policy of “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries,” according to the September 22-27 poll. The support is unchanged from April 2025.

The policy is strongly opposed by just 24 percent, down by two percent from April.

Self-described independents split: 53 percent support versus 25 percent “strongly oppose.”

Ninety-five percent of Trump’s 2024 voters back his policy.

The policy has 62 percent support among white Americans, including “strong support” from 45 percent.

The “strongly oppose” level is highest among women (29 percent), Hispanics (45 percent), and non-white college graduates (36 percent).

Trump’s numbers are down slightly from a pre-election poll taken in October 205, when 56 percent backed his promised policy of “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries.”

The poll reflects the normal conflict between what people would prefer and what option they choose from the political alternatives.

For example, a bare 51 percent majority of respondents — including 57 percent of independents — say Trump’s policies “have gone too far,” even though 52 percent support his deportation policies.

The New York Times reported: