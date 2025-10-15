Illinois’ Biggest County Slams Ban on ICE arrests in Courthouses

The chief judge of Illinois’ largest county has issued an order to ban immigration officers from arresting migrants in the county’s courthouses without a warrant.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans signed an order on Tuesday to confirm that suspects have a right to expect that they will not face civil arrest while attending court, according to Chicago’s WTTW-TV.

“The fair administration of justice requires that courts remain open and accessible, and that litigants and witnesses may appear without fear of civil arrest,” Evans’ order states. “The common law has long recognized this privilege to ensure individuals can fulfill legal duties without risking further legal jeopardy.”

The order — which covers witnesses and suspects alike — also goes so far as to ban ICE and other federal officers from moving to arrest people on their way to and from a court proceeding.

“Access to justice depends on every individual’s ability to appear in court without fear or Obstruction,” the chief judge added. “Our courthouses remain places where all people—regardless of their background or circumstance—should be able to safely and confidently participate in the judicial process.”

Meanwhile, radical Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, one of the most partisan governors in the nation, accused President Donald Trump of experiencing a “deficiency of his mental capacity.”

Pritzker blasted the president during an appearance on Zerlina Maxwell’s SiriusXM program this week.

“I’ll say that I think the president is experiencing some deficiency of his mental capacity,” he exclaimed. “And I don’t mean that in a joking way, in any way. I mean, I do think he has mental health issues, and I think there’s no one around him who is getting him help because they benefit from him having those diminished capacities.”

Despite his recent comments that America’s political climate needs to reel back from calling opponents Nazis, Prtizker went on to call Trump a Nazi.

“But I’ll be honest with you, Zerlina, for 10 years I worked with Holocaust survivors who built a Holocaust museum, and they told me over and over, these were elderly people who’d gone through the worst things you could imagine and lived in sometimes Nazi Germany or Nazi-occupied countries in Europe, and were held in concentration camps and had their families murdered,” he bloviated:

They have been very explicit about what happened to them, and how it was kind of a slow, steady encroachment on everything that they held dear. Everything about the constitutional democracy that was Germany at the time before Hitler took over, and it only took him 53 days to change it to something other than a constitutional republic. I’ve been calling this out for a long time that again, I don’t think that we’re headed toward a Holocaust. I just think it just happens to be the thing I know best because I’ve spent so much time with Holocaust survivors, but authoritarian regimes – read on tyranny or some of the other books that I think everybody’s reading now – about how they operate. And it really is a slow encroachment on everything that is near and dear to you.

Pritzker has gone even further than merely calling his political opponents and President Trump a bunch of Nazis. This week, he even threatened to begin illegally arresting federal law enforcement officers for doing their jobs in his state.

