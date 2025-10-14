Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is suggesting Democrats may attempt to prosecute Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for enforcing federal immigration law.

During an interview with FOX 32 Chicago this week, Pritzker proposed prosecuting DHS officials and ICE agents for arresting illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

“The tables will turn one day,” Prtizker told reporter Paris Schutz:

These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out. [Emphasis added]

Pritzker said he was in talks with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) and other attorneys regarding a potential criminal investigation into DHS officials and ICE agents.

“We’re talking to the state’s attorneys and Attorney General to see how they can go at this because what we want to make sure is that they follow the law,” Pritzker said.

RELATED — Tom Homan to Sanctuary Democrats Fighting ICE: “You’re Welcome”

In addition, Pritzker accused Trump of “causing mayhem in the grounds of our state” for merely having ICE agents carry out federal immigration law.

“So this is a dangerous time,” Pritzker said:

The President of the United States is causing mayhem in the grounds of our state. He is going after his political opponents. I don’t know why anybody would look at the situation and not recognize he’s moving toward an authoritarian regime in his own image. [Emphasis added]

Most recently, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow, President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the likes of Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) should be ashamed of themselves for trying to stop ICE from enforcing federal immigration law.

“Whether it’s Pritzker, Newsom, Bass, or Brandon Johnson, you’re welcome for us making your communities safer,” Homan said. “If you want to sit on the sidelines and watch us make your communities safer, have at it. Shame on you.”

As of Oct. 1, ICE agents have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens across Illinois.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.