Chicago Judge Attempts to Require ICE Officers to Wear Body Cameras

A Chicago area federal judge is attempting to force Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to wear body cameras during their law enforcement activities.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, a Canadian-born jurist appointed in 2013 by Barack Obama, claimed she was “startled” after seeing the chaos unleashed by protesters in Broadview on TV.

“I live in Chicago if folks haven’t noticed,” she said. “And I’m not blind, right?” she exclaimed, according to WMAQ-TV

Ellis has been handing down a constant stream of rulings to hamper ICE.

Last week the judge demanded that ICE officers wear badges and she also ruled that they are to be prohibited from using certain riot control procedures in the Chicago area.

“I’m getting images and seeing images on the news, in the paper, reading reports where I’m having concerns about my order being followed,” Ellis exclaimed.

Government attorney Sean Skedzielewski clapped back against the judge by noting that she is seeing ““one-sided and selectively edited media reports.”

ICE has used body cameras before. The agency issued 1,600 body cams last year. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security has also issued the cameras to some of its officers and has released the footage in the past.

Violent protesters have been increasingly interfering in ICE activities. On Wednesday, Nick Shirley posted a video showing bystanders carrying Mexican flags interfering in ICE activities and allowing several suspects to get away.

A similar incident occurred in another part of the city.

