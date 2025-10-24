Seattle Jail Hires Illegal Migrants to Guard Citizens, Will Fight State Ban to Keep Them

The King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) has not only admitted to breaking state laws by hiring nearly three dozen illegal migrants as corrections officers, but has also pledged to fight the state law preventing such hiring.

In a statement to The Jason Rantz Show, DAJD said:

All are fully trained as corrections officers and authorized to work in the United States. King County is committed to safety and the fair treatment of these officers and continues to work closely with the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC). We are keeping all available avenues of relief open at this time.

The jail’s allegedly illegal hiring practices came to light after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming that the department had hired as many as 100 illegal aliens, which would violate the Revised Code of Washington 43.101.095, which states that only legal U.S. citizens may be hired as corrections officers, according to KTTH AM radio’s Jason Rantz Show.

According to Rantz, the state law does allow jails to hire “lawful permanent residents [and] individuals covered” under Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The DAJD has openly admitted to hiring 38 individuals who were “incorrectly certified as meeting the conditions of RCW 43.101.095(2)(b)(v),” but they are refusing to fire the illegally hired employees. In fact, the department seems poised to fight against the state law and keep the illegally hired employees.

DAJD also says the violation of hiring laws was simply an oversight and insisted that the illegally hired corrections officers will stay on the job for now.

“To ensure the integrity of jail operations and the safety of our staff and those in our custody, most of the officers continue to work their assigned shifts while we have ongoing conversations with the CJTC about next steps,” the department said. “All officers who continue to perform duties have completed full training through the CJTC.”

The department is also reportedly working with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to change the hiring laws to retroactively approve its illegal hires.

It is currently unknown just how many illegal aliens the DAJD employs, and the department apparently does not have any plans to divulge that information to the public.

The hiring scandal has reached past the DAJD, as well. After the whistleblower’s complaint, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) dismissed four recently accepted illegal aliens who had been recruited into the corrections officer training academy.

