Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien fugitive accused of beating and raping a woman in Houston, Texas.

On Wednesday, ICE officials announced the arrest of illegal alien Cesar Orlando Castro Serrano of El Salvador, who has been wanted by Houston police since 2023 on aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping charges.

According to police, Castro Serrano allegedly beat a 22-year-old woman in the head with a tire iron and then raped her before leaving her in critical condition in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

Since the alleged assault, Castro Serrano had been on the run. On Nov. 10, the illegal alien was arrested in Katy, Texas, and turned over to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to face the charges against him.

“This barbaric criminal beat a 22-year-old Houston woman in the head with a tire iron and sexually assaulted her before leaving her to die in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in critical condition,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This heinous predator should have never been in our country. After two years on the run, ICE law enforcement officers arrested this criminal illegal alien and turned him over to local authorities to face justice for his crimes. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to continue to victimize American citizens. If you come to our country illegally and victimize Americans, we will find you and arrest you. That’s a promise. [Emphasis added]

Castro Serrano first crossed the southern border in 2015 under the Obama administration. The following year, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the United States.

