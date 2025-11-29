Gold Star Father Blasts Biden For Deadly DC Attack on National Guard

The Gold Star father of one of the soldiers killed in the notorious Abbey Gate bombing during the disastrous 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan is continuing his condemnation of the Biden administration — this time following the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC.

Darin Hoover, father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, one of 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport attack, this week blamed the Biden administration for its “failed vetting” of Afghan evacuees as the cause of Wednesday’s shooting.

The D.C. shooting, allegedly by an Afghan national, resulted in the death Thursday of 20-year-old guard member Sarah Beckstrom. Hospitalized and still fighting for his life in critical condition is 24-year-old guardsman Andrew Wolfe.

Hoover told Fox News Digital:

This is on the feckless Biden administration. We had no idea who was getting into this country because the Biden administration, especially the State Department run by Antony Blinken, didn’t do the work that was needed to vet all these people. There were so many people put on the planes that got out initially, that we have no idea who they were. By doing this, all we got is men of fighting age that are most likely terrorists that are here in the homeland to do us all harm and take our beloved United States of America. Maybe if the Biden administration started the process earlier than the truncated timetable that they did, this could have all come out so much better, including all of our most precious men and women of our military coming home.

Police arrested Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, moments after he allegedly ambushed the two West Virginia National Guard members near the Farragut West Metro station only a couple blocks from the White House.

Lakanwal came to the United States under a program to accept people who had allied themselves with the United States during its war on terrorism in that country, multiple news outlets have reported.

Lakamal is believed to have carried out the attack after driving all the way from Bellingham, Washington, about 90 miles north of Seattle, where he lived with his wife and five children.

“The individual — and so many others — should have never been allowed to come here,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said following the attack. “Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures.”

Hoover has been one of the most vocal critics demanding answers and accountability for the terrorist bombing at the Abbey Gate entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport that also killed more than 160 Afghan civilians. His son Taylor, an 11-year Marine veteran was engaged to be married and was on his third deployment to Afghanistan.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2023 he called for President Joe Biden to “be a grown ass man” and resign over the botched withdrawal, his outrage expressed in a public forum in California.

Hoover also made news in 2024, when he reacted to President Biden incorrectly claiming during a presidential debate that no U.S. service members had died under his watch.

“The rage, the absolute disgust that I got from hearing him say that — I started yelling back at the TV,” he told Fox News Digital in 2024. “He’s never acknowledged, not one time, any of our kids. He’s never said their names.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.