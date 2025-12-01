American Racist Wajahat Ali Tells Whites: ‘You Lose’

White people are being replaced by “brown people” throughout the United States, says Wajahat Ali, a U.S.-born ethnic Pakistani, TV talking head, and Muslim writer who simplifies American politics as a racist struggle by stereotypical “white” Americans against everyone else.

Immigration and population growth are allowing stereotypical “brown people” to triumph over “white supremacy” and “hate mongers,” he told his YouTube viewers on Saturday, November 29:

[To “whites”] You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place. That’s thing with brown people, I’m gonna say this is a brown person. There’s a lot of us. Like, a lot. There’s like, 1.2 billion in India, there’s more than 200 million in Pakistan … Those are just the people over there. I’m talking about the folks who are expats and immigrants. There’s a bunch of us, and we breed. We’re a breeding people. And the problem is, you let us in in 1965 [with the 1965 pro-immigration law]. There was a few other few of us beforehand. But once you let one of us in, you know what happens with brown folks? Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes, our uncle comes, our aunt comes, our cousin comes, a second cousin comes, our third cousin comes. Then we have kids, a bunch of kids. And then guess what? Some white women, you know, the Western civilization women, the pure women, the American women, the Rust Belt women, the real women like most brown folks. We don’t take them. They come to us. So we’re embedded. We are everywhere. We are everywhere.

Ali’s brown v. white politics is built on racial stereotypes that hide normal human variety and political complexity. For example, “white” American culture “sucks” compared to non-white culture, said Ali, whose cultural background is Islamic Pakistan:

I want you to realize this: You have lost. Your story is a shitty story filled with misery. It’s filled with bland chicken. It’s filled with terrible, terrible dry ass meat. Your music sucks. All your culture sucks. That’s why the kids like listen to black people in their music. That’s why the kids love Latinos. Your parties suck because they’re monochromatic. Our parties have better food, better music, better-looking women.

Ali justified his stereotyping as a defiance of what he sees as a racist American minority, including elected President Donald Trump and the White House counselor Stephen Miller. “I want to run circles against these hate mongers. I want to mock them. I want to ridicule them. And I want to tell them, ‘You’re going to lose, you’re going to cause immense damage,” Ali said without noticing the strong public support for the deportation of migrants.

This political provocation is shaped by Ali’s confidence in what he described as a non-white “brown” coalition that includes Black Americans, Asians, Indians, “LGBTQ’ Americans, and Muslims, such as Zohran Mamadani, who is the elected, ethnic-Indian, Muslim, Ugandan-born incoming mayor of New York.

The brown coalition must replace the mostly white establishment politicians in the Democratic Party, Ali said:

I know people get really upset at me because of this: These Democrats, the [Sen. Chuck] Schumers, (Sen. Kirsten] Gillibrand, [activist] James Carville, they’re going to lead us to a path of destruction. If they win [in 2028] … you’re going to get a stopgap, centrist Democrat. What’s going to happen in 2032 if you choose restoration … and a corporate centrist Democrat, you’re going to get your first Nazi, economic populist president.

On his personal webpage, Ali explained his desire to elevate the civic and historical status of migrants’ cultures within the United States:

Wajahat Ali shows us how we can band together as multicultural Avengers—a multicultural coalition of the willing—to overcome bigotry, fear and harmful stereotypes. Bold, realistic, honest and emphatically optimistic, Ali asks: How can young people, communities of color, and those left on the sidelines emerge as the co-protagonists of the American narrative using their authentic stories?

Ali’s simplified vision of brown vs. white politics hides the obvious reality that economic pressures prompted some white people to back Mamdani’s socialist promises in October 2025, and persuaded many “brown” people to vote for Trump’s promises of less migration, more wages, and cheaper housing.

Ali’s racial stereotyping and his imported resentment toward America also hide the deep cultural, civic, and religious differences within the non-white, immigrant segment of the U.S. population. For example, a 2021 survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace noted that India’s ancient notions of caste are routine among Indian migrants:

Roughly half of all Hindu Indian Americans identify with a caste group. Foreign-born respondents are significantly more likely than U.S.-born respondents to espouse a caste identity. The overwhelming majority of Hindus with a caste identity—more than eight in ten—self-identify as belonging to the category of General or upper caste.

He also demonstrates one of the many non-racial factors — especially economic pressures — that have prompted rising citizen opposition to migration.

For example, Ali chooses to repeatedly jeer at critics instead of debating them in the normal live-and-let-live, argue-and-compromise style of American citizens. So he sneered at former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines’ criticism of transgederism by demeaning her as a “5th place finisher.” In response to criticism from activist Steven Crowder, Ali responded by saying, “Try to keep a wife, Steven.”

Ali also dodges American-style debate with crude distractions:

His jeering rejects the norms of American society and the rules of Western debate that have allowed massive democratic, civic, scientific, and economic gains for more than a thousand years.

Yet amid his imported “brown vs white” politics, Ali says “whites” can be persuaded to vote for “brown people” in greater numbers, despite their claimed racism:

This is where we need you to step up right now during Thanksgiving with your white neighbors, your white allies, your white relatives. This is where the problem really comes from: White voters go for Trump. … You need to have these tough conversations with your white family members. I gotta say, I’m sorry, it’s what people of color say when we’re not looking [around]. We say “These whites, man, they got to talk to their fellow whites” It’s your uncle Chet. Yes, he makes a great turkey, but he’s also racist. It’s your auntie Karen, yes, she’s so good with the kids, and she goes to church, but she’s also racist. You gotta have these blunt conversations with them. It’s not me. I can’t do it. They don’t listen to me, but they might listen to you. So we need white folks to come out and just gather your people man. Rally you fellow whites .If we can just get 45 percent to 50 percent of white folks, that’s all we need.

“White supremacy is a diseased mindset,” Ali said. “It is a road to failure and ruin and violence.”

In early 2025, the American economy produced $30.5 trillion worth of new wealth. Ali’s ancestral home of Pakistan produced just 1 percent of that value.

Ali’s “you lose” stance even rejects his political allies’ insistence that population replacement via immigration is not happening. For example, Washington Post writer and ethnic-Indian migrant Isahaan Tharoor claims the concept of replacement migration is “a conspiratorial fantasy-turned-commonplace talking point that suggests White populations in Western societies are being ‘replaced’ by non-White migration championed by establishment liberals.”

“We’re a breeding people. And the problem is, you let us in in 1965,” Ali said.