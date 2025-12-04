DHS Spox Clobbers Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman for Ignoring Migrant Rapists Released in New York City

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) for ignoring that illegal alien rapists were released back onto the streets by New York authorities.

McLaughlin responded to a post in which Goldman stated the New York City law “permits coordination with ICE for convicted animals who have completed their sentence.” Goldman also stated that NYC law “does not allow ICE to remove from prison those charged but not yet convicted.”

Goldman’s post came in response to another post which shared a video of McLaughlin stating during an interview on Fox News that, “Criminal illegal aliens are exiting the jails and going back onto New York, or Chicago, or these other sanctuary streets to re-perpetuate their crimes.”

“Riddle me this, Congressman @danielsgoldman: why did NY release these violent criminals from custody, refuse to turn them over to @ICEgov and put them BACK on New York Streets?” McLaughlin wrote.

In her post to Goldman, McLaughlin shared some of the migrants who were released. Among them included Huseyin Aslan who was reportedly arrested by the New York Police Department “for rape, assault, and criminal contempt” and who was “convicted for aggravated criminal contempt.”

“Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Aslan was released,” McLaughlin added.

Another migrant who was released by authorities included Jose David Hernandez, who New York authorities arrested “for rape, strangulation, and assault.”

“Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Hernandez-Hernandez was released by local authorities,” McLaughlin added.

According to a DHS press release from Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James calling for her to “honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in the state’s custody.”

It was also revealed that there are currently around 7,113 aliens who are in “the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer,” and that the crimes committed by the aliens “include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies,” and 260 sexual predatory offenses, among others.