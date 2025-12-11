Exclusive: DHS Arrests Illegal Alien MS-13 ‘Assassination Squad’ Leader in Nebraska

An illegal alien MS-13 gang member wanted in his home country of Honduras for a quadruple homicide has been arrested in Nebraska by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), agency officials told Breitbart News.

Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto allegedly bribed his way out of Honduran prison after being linked to the July 2022 killing of Said Lobo Bonilla, the son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa, and three other victims. He and two co-defendants in the assassination ring were set free after paying $125,000 to government officials, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Cuadra Soto, known as “Fantasma” within MS-13, is then alleged to have entered the United States later that year by illegally crossing the southern border. He then obtained a California driver’s license in his true identity, DHS said.

A collaboration between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other law enforcement officials resulted in the arrest on December 8 of Cuadra Soto in Grand Island, Nebraska.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin referenced the illegal alien’s gang name, which means “ghost” in English, in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, AKA ‘Fantasma,’ might think he’s a ghost, but our heroic law enforcement found this hideous MS-13 murderer from Honduras hiding out in Nebraska,” she said. “This sick monster was wanted for four homicides and involved in an assassination squad in Honduras. He bribed his way out of a prison in Honduras and thought he could hide in American communities. Think again.”

“Now thanks to our brave law enforcement, this cold blooded killer is off our streets,” McLaughlin added. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow MS-13 gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

One of President Donald Trump’s several January 20 executive orders and a subsequent State Department policy designated cartels, including MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations.

DHS officials highlighted the Trump administration’s focus on criminal aliens who are members of such terrorist organizations, saying that Secretary Kristi Noem is leading the department in targeting dangerous offenders for arrest and removal from the U.S.

Despite Cuadra Soto’s arrest on immigration charges, the FBI’s Houston office “continues to investigate him for his alleged role as an MS-13 leader,” Fox News noted.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.