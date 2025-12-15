WATCH: Ilhan Omar Claims ICE Pulled Over Her Son Who Showed His Passport to Prove His Citizenship

Democrat “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents pulled over her adult son on Saturday.

Omar, who said her son was born in the United States, told WCCO, “Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents. Once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” NBC News reported Sunday.

She said her son carries his passport with him everywhere:

The news comes as President Donald Trump’s administration is cracking down on illegal immigration and illegal aliens who commit crimes in American communities. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently said more than 2.5 million illegals have left the country since Trump took office in January, per Breitbart News.

Omar’s daughter has not hidden her leftist leanings. In June, Isra Hirsi praised anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and connected immigration enforcement to the conflict in Gaza, the outlet reported:

As radical protesters clashed with police and ICE agents in downtown L.A., far-left activist Isra Hirsi publicly endorsed the unrest and connected it to the war in Gaza, stating: “From L.A. to Rafah, there is one common oppressor. Death to the colonial empire. Life for our children.” The message, calling ICE and Israel part of the same “colonial oppressor” system, drew sharp criticism for glorifying violence.

Meanwhile, Omar and fellow Democrats have defended Somali migrants in Minnesota amid a huge fraud case involving taxpayer money.

“Despite all this fraud, Democrats, both locally and nationally, are rushing to show their support for Minnesota’s Somali migrants, especially in light of the president’s plans to end the protected status for them,” the Breitbart News article read.

The $1 billion fraud issue has raised questions about what Omar knew about it and when she knew.

During a recent appearance on Breitbart News Daily, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) called Omar one of the most “duplicitous con artists” ever seen.