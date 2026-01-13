DHS Calls On MN Gov. Walz to Release 1,360 Criminal Illegal Aliens to ICE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging Minnesota’s Democrat Gov. Tim Walz to release to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the nearly 1,500 dangerous criminal illegal migrants the state has in its custody.

DHS has been engaged in a campaign to deport the worst of the worst criminal illegals since the second Trump administration launched last year, but many Democrat-dominated states are refusing to honor immigration detainers and are either keeping criminal illegals in state custody, or releasing these violent criminals back out onto America’s streets.

Minnesota officials, for instance, have more than 1,360 criminal illegals in state custody they refuse to hand over to ICE and immigration authorities.

Since President Trump took office last year, governor and failed Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has refused to cooperate with ICE and has released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota, putting every citizen in danger.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said:

Governor Walz and Mayor Frey [D-Minneapolis] REFUSE to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minneapolis. We are calling on Walz and Frey to stop this dangerous policy and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota’s custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.

DHS added half a dozen examples of the worst of the worst Gov. Walz just released into the population instead of honoring ICE detainers.

These criminals include:

Leny Odemel Ramirez-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras charged with sex offense against a child – fondling and driving under the influence of liquor.

Edwin Amable Ashca Ninasuta, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador with charges for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Lenda Neh Mama Epse George, a criminal illegal alien from Cameroon with charges for cruelty toward a child and domestic violence.

German Adriano Llangari Inga, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador charged with homicide – negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor.

Puol Both, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan convicted of making terroristic threats, burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery, and larceny.

Somsalao Thonesavanh, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of drug trafficking and selling a synthetic narcotic.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston