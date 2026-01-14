Watch Live: Senate Investigates Biden’s Afghan Parolee Immigration Program

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing investigating the Biden administration’s parolee program to bring unvetted Afghan migrants to the United States on Wednesday, January 14.

The program was implemented after former President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw the country fall to the Taliban and led to the deadly bombing of the Kabul airport.

“I think we’re going to see tomorrow that pro-Hamas groups, pro-terrorist groups actually got money from the Biden administration to shepherd these parolees,” Sen. Josh Hawley told Fox News. “It is a scandal. It’s outrageous.”