Nolte: Confederate State of Minnesota Orders Cops to Ignore Attacks on ICE

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin says that police officers in the Confederate State of Minnesota have been ordered not to stop rioters from attacking ICE agents.

Let me repeat that…

Democrats have ordered local and state law enforcement not to help ICE agents under attack.

Think about that.

If a child rapist is attacked and a police officer stands by and allows it to happen, that police officer would be fired. But Democrats are unwilling to give an ICE agent the same protection they would give a child rapist.

“When we talk about a sanctuary city what are we talking about? First and foremost, their state and local law enforcement are not allowed to engage with our law enforcement when our law enforcement is being assaulted, impeded, or obstructed,” McLaughlin explained. “They are not allowed to answer calls for back up. That’s why we see those growing violent crowds around our law enforcement.”

She went on to lay out why so many ICE agents are on the streets of Minnesota and Minneapolis, which comes down to a Democrat-run city and state that refuses to allow ICE to arrest criminal illegals while those illegals are in custody.

“So we have murderers, we have rapists, we have… pedophiles,” McLaughlin told Fox News on Wednesday. “Those are the individuals that have been in the jails in Minneapolis, 470 of them, and yet [Democrat Gov.] Tim Walz has released them back onto the streets of Minneapolis… That’s why we have to be out there in full force, to make sure we are finding these individuals and… apprehending them.”

You see, because Democrats need illegal immigrants to vote for them… Because Democrats need the money created by the billion-dollar welfare fraud schemes run by illegal immigrants… Rather than hand over murderers, rapists, child molesters, and other violent illegal aliens already in custody to ICE, the Democrats release them into the streets, which forces ICE to take to the streets.

That’s how evil and craven Democrats are — they choose to release them back onto the streets rather than see them deported.

Further, Democrats know that releasing these criminal illegals forces ICE into the streets, which, in turn, allows Democrat-fueled and encouraged activists to attack, riot, and impede lawful ICE agents doing nothing more than enforcing the law.

In other words, Democrats in the Confederate State of Minnesota are so invested in protecting the welfare fraud that enrichens and empowers them, these Democrats have deliberately created a system of chaos in hopes the public pressure will force Trump to back down and stop deporting their precious illegals.

This tactic would likely work with any other Republican, but after numerous attacks on ICE agents, including a shovel attack that resulted in an ICE agent shooting his alleged attacker (an illegal alien) in the leg, Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act, which he should.

What Democrats are orchestrating and encouraging in Minnesota is the precise reason why Congress passed the Insurrection Act in 1807.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.