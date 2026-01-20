Activists occupied a Target store in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday and accused the company of allowing U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) to operate in its parking lot, the news coming as ICE agents have been arresting illegal alien criminals across the state.

People in the group, which wants Target to push back against the immigration operations, were seen sitting on the floor, singing, chanting, and holding signs, Fox News reported.

One of the protesters claimed, “Target parking lots have been a meeting place for ICE agents. ICE agents are using the toilets at Target, so they’re facilitating this invasion.”

The video clip showed a woman singing “We won’t stop fighting until ICE is gone,” as the group repeated after her. One person was heard shouting, “Justice over profit!”

More video footage shows the group chanting, “We’ll be back! We’ll be back!”

The group appeared to be mostly women, and one of them claimed ICE agents were detaining parents and leaving their children in the parking lot.

The group was also heard singing, “Bring the families home.” However, ICE has been arresting illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, domestic abuse, and drunk driving, per Breitbart News.

“DHS officials have revealed that some 2,500 illegal aliens, either with convictions or pending criminal charges, have been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” the report stated:

DHS officials are also demanding that Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) turn nearly 1,400 illegal aliens, who have active detainers against them, over to ICE agents. Already, almost 500 illegal aliens have been released back onto the streets in Minnesota as state officials refuse to cooperate with ICE detainers.

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers in several states have been pushing legislation to block ICE from protecting the American people from illegal alien crime.