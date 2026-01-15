Democrats in several states are pushing legislation to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents working to protect Americans from illegal alien crime.

The news comes after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis when she allegedly tried to use her vehicle as a weapon and run over officers, an incident which leftist groups used to mobilize protesters, whom Brandy Shufutinsky, director of the Education and National Security Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said are “stoking the grievance industry that they built.”

WATCH HIS FACE: Police Chief Reacts to Crazy Mayor Saying Police Will Have to Fight ICE:

In its article published Thursday, Fox News named New York, Oregon, New Jersey, California, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Tennessee as the states where Democrats are looking to propose anti-ICE legislation:

Oregon Democrats plan to introduce a bill to allow residents to sue federal agents for violating their Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure. New Jersey Democrats have sent a trio of bills to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk that, if passed, would establish New Jersey as a “sanctuary state.” … President Donald Trump’s administration has said that non-cooperation policies in sanctuary jurisdictions only make immigration enforcement more dangerous and difficult.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrats are “threatening to leverage the end-of-January government funding deadline to push restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” Breitbart News reported January 8.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) said recently he will introduce a bill to abolish ICE and accused the agency of being “totally out of control.”

It is important to note that ICE recently arrested an illegal alien gang member previously convicted of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a man in New Mexico.

In addition, the agency arrested several criminal aliens in the sanctuary state of Minnesota with some convicted of strong-arm sodomy of children, procuring a child for prostitution, child rape, strangulation, rape with a weapon, homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and negligent homicide, per Fox News’s Bill Melugin.

In California, ICE arrested several illegals who are registered sex offenders, drunk drivers, and pedophiles, Breitbart News reported January 5.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently urged ICE to “round up all” criminal illegal aliens and deport them.