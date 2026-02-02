Tennessee Releases Staggering Stats on Migrant Crime

The office of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference has released its annual state immigration report revealing that in 2025, illegal migrants committed 2,183 violent offenses, including 41 homicides, 145 sexual offenses, 11 child rapes, and more.

Republican State Rep. Dan Howell said he was shocked by the report and called the data “really, really bad.”

“These are the criminals liberals want to defend while trying to defund ICE,” he pointed out.

“Forty-one Tennesseeans are dead at the hands of illegal immigrants and hundreds raped. This will not be tolerated in this great state and we will do more to keep you safe,” Howell added. (emphasis original)

The “2025 Immigration Report” released on January 30 is a required (TN Code § 4-1-425 2024) annual report from the state’s district attorneys general conference. The law directs them to “collect and analyze data from law enforcement agencies on the number of persons not lawfully present in the United States charged or convicted of a criminal offense in this state during the previous year.”

The crime statistics in the report come from data collected from the “Public Chapter 1008: Arrestee Citizenship Status – Not Lawfully Present or Unknown” forms created by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. Police in Tennessee are required to fill out these forms after arresting a noncitizen.

The report found that a total of 21,648 charges were filed against illegal migrants among 11,344 cases between January 1 and December 31 of 2025, averaging nearly 1000 reports per month. However, there are likely even more because one county (Bledsoe) did not submit its data in time for the report to be filed.

Migrants representing a total of 119 different countries were cited in the reports where country of origin was obtainable.

The categories of crimes revealed a shocking toll suffered by the state’s citizens at the hands of illegal migrants.

Among the categories of crime, the report includes:

2,183 violent offenses

41 homicides

1,592 assaults

145 sexual offenses

11 child rapes

40 aggravated kidnappings

2,920 DUIs

5,318 cases of driving without a license or on suspended/or revoked

966 Carjackings

36 Felony firearms offenses

66 Assaults on police or first responders

The “2025 Immigration Report” is now the second such report in compliance with the state law. The 2024 report, the first of its kind, collected data from only 73 of the state’s 95 counties and found that 2,719 non-citizens had been charged with crimes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston