Pollster: The U.S. College Graduate Class Is Paralyzed by Hate

Many white collar American voters are so enraged by their hate for President Donald Trump they do not recognize the growing economic threat of the H-1B visa program, says pollster Brent Buchanan, founder of Cygnal, a polling firm.

“College-educated voters are too blinded by their Trump hate to realize what’s happening to them,” he told Breitbart News. “They’re afraid of AI, but they have no clue that H-1B visas are more damaging to their prospects and their earning potential.”

Many of the college graduates are intensely suspicious of companies’ intentions and actions, and Trump could make an outreach to them by spotlighting corporate actions on healthcare, he said:

College voters aren’t necessarily enthusiastic about Democrats — they’re just currently turned off more by Republicans. It does create an opening, but you have to address that perception issue first.

But “I’m not sure anybody who’s white collar and voting democratic right now can get over Trump long enough to think about an issue,” he said, adding:

If they wanted to be honest with themselves, their salaries are far more likely to be suppressed than a plumber’s wages [will be] by an H-1B visa … [But] college-educated voters are too blinded by their Trump hate to realize what’s happening to them.

The white-collar hatred of Trump may be rooted in a class desire to create a wide status gap with his supporters, Buchanan suggested. That is likely “why this Trump hatred has spread so quickly in the cocktail circuit, going back to 2015,” he said.

The H-1B program and similar programs keep roughly two million foreigners in U.S. white-collar jobs that would otherwise be held by American graduates. The visa programs are now eating more Americans’ jobs because President Joe Biden’s deputies allowed private companies to import many more visa workers for jobs in non-profits, such as hospitals and universities.

Worse, companies are now using AI technology to train foreigners for more of the American jobs that can be outsourced to India and other countries. A growing share of the remaining jobs in the United States are being filled by the continued inflow of at least roughly 500,000 young white-collar migrants, often via discrminatory kickback schemes hidden within ethnic Indian communities.

The growing danger from the H-1B and other visa programs is highlighted by comments from Neil Bradley, the chief lobbyist for the D.C.-based U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

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“The problem is that this [H-1B] program hasn’t kept pace with the evolution of the last 25 years,” Bradley Henry Olsen’s Conservative Crossroads podcast.

Congress, he said, should begin “modernizing the [H-1B] program, and that includes increasing these [annual inflows] of H-1B visas, because if we do that, it’s not going to take away part of the pie for Americans. If anything, it’s going to make our collective pie bigger, and that benefits all of us.”

“There are a lot of IT workers who come in,” he said, but “we do bring in petroleum engineers, we actually bring in nuclear engineers, medical professionals, and elementary school teachers.”

The program faces no significant public opposition, Bradley claimed: “Find any poll where H-1B visa programs, or, frankly, any named visa program, ranks in people’s top concerns: I certainly haven’t seen it in 25 years plus of doing this work.”

Despite Bradley’s comment, hostility to the visa programs is growing rapidly.

A 44 percent plurality of likely voters say that companies exploit the H-1B visa system, according to a new poll by Cygnal. Just 18 percent say “definitely H-1B visas are essential for U.S. competitiveness,” said an October 7-8 poll of 1,500 likely general-election voters.

A September survey of white-collar professionals shows that 56 percent of U.S. citizens say the huge H-1B visa-worker program is transferring their jobs and careers to white-collar migrants.

A long-standing survey by Rasmussen also shows 2:1 public opposition to “higher skill” visa outsourcing.

More D.C.-based advocates are criticizing the visas. “It’s a scam,” said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He added:

Let’s face it, there are plenty of Americans, young people especially, who have the skills for the [visa] jobs. Most of them are not super high-level PhD jobs — they’re entry-level jobs for people who are of average [college graduate] skill level. The jobs are not special, and this program should not exist.

More white-collar journalists are showing how U.S. graduates are being locked out of jobs. For example, the New York Times posted a March 19 article about alienated Gen Z Americans:

“I graduated college almost two years ago at this point, and things felt really different compared to now,” one participant said. Another added, “An entry-level job is never really an entry-level job anymore.” Participants described applying to job after job after job, and frustrations with what college didn’t prepare them for. Most had a stronger interest in a secure, imperfect position over a risky dream opportunity.

“The job market for recent college graduates in New York is worsening, clouding a once-bright spot in the city’s economy,” Bloomberg reported on March 13:

The total number of available entry-level jobs in the city fell 37% between 2022 and 2024, a loss of nearly 30,000 positions overall, according to a new report from the Center for an Urban Future. The number of paid internships has also plunged, falling from nearly 11,000 in 2019 to just under 7,000 in 2024, the report found. … Miguel Luna, 23, graduated from City College in May with a degree in computer science, a field he thought would all but guarantee a low six-figure annual salary. But advances in the programming skills of AI clients have sharply reduced demand for the kinds of young, entry-level tech workers companies once hired en masse.Luna, who is living with his parents in New Jersey while he hunts for work, has applied for five jobs a day, three days a week, every week since graduation. “I just haven’t really been getting anything back,” Luna said. He has begun applying for lower-paying jobs in retail and security. “It just feels really, just hopeless.”

A growing number of GOP politicians are talking about the damage that legalized migration does to middle-class Americans. Some of Trump’s deputies have begun using their limited authority to penalize companies for discriminating against Americans: